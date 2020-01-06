Golden Globes: Brits Dominate, Winning 40 Percent of Awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman, Taron Egerton and Elton John all won awards on Sunday night.

The British domination of Hollywood doesn’t appear to be letting up. In fact, judging by Sunday night’s activity at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, it’s growing at a somewhat impressive rate, with Brits rampant among the Golden Globes winners.

Overall, 10 awards went to Brits or shows and films with a predominantly British-led production team, which accounts for 40 percent of the 25 awards given out.

Among the list were regulars such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, picking up perhaps the last honors for her hit comedy Fleabag with wins for best actress in a TV series, comedy and best TV series, comedy.

No stranger to awards, Sam Mendes also won, taking home the best director award for his WWI one-shot drama 1917, which was named best motion picture, drama.

Other wins from across the Atlantic included Taron Egerton, named best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, while John himself picked up the best song honor for "I’m Gonna Love Me Tonight," together with his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Olivia Colman continued The Crown’s success into a new reign (and her own awards domination), winning the best actress TV, drama honor for playing Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s royal epic.

Meanwhile, Succession – created by British scribe Jesse Armstrong – won best drama, while its lead Brian Cox won the award for best actor TV, drama for his turn as media tycoon Logan Roy.

Chernobyl, produced by U.K. banner Sister Pictures and a co-production between HBO and Sky, won best limited TV series.