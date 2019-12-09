Golden Globes: Nominations by Film, Distributor, TV Program, Network

More than a dozen movies and TV shows earned multiple nominations.

Netflix dominated the 2020 Golden Globe nominations across both television and film categories on Monday morning — particularly in the latter, with Marriage Story earning a whopping six nods.

The Irishman proved to be another Netflix heavyweight, as it followed closely behind Noah Baumbach's divorce tale with five nominations. The rest of the films that topped this year's competition span traditional studios, including Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also scored five nods. Joker and The Two Popes are up for four Globes, and 1917, Knives Out, Parasite and Rocketman will each compete for three.

On the TV side, Netflix met its match with HBO. The streaming giant's Unbelievable and The Crown earned four nominations a piece, as did HBO's chronicle of the 1986 nuclear power plant accident, Chernobyl. Barry, Big Little Lies and Succession also upped HBO's total takeaway with the dramas each scoring three nods.

Additional TV shows with the potential to win big include Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, along with the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show.

See the breakdown below:

Noms by film

Marriage Story - 6

The Irishman - 5

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - 5

Joker - 4

The Two Popes - 4

1917 - 3

Knives Out - 3

Parasite - 3

Rocketman - 3

Bombshell - 2

Dolemite Is My Name - 2

The Farewell - 2

Frozen 2 - 2

Harriet - 2

Jojo Rabbit - 2

The Lion King - 2

Little Women - 2

Pain and Glory - 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - 1

Booksmart - 1

Cats - 1

Ford v Ferrari - 1

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - 1

Hustlers - 1

Judy - 1 Late Night - 1

Les Misérables - 1

Missing Link - 1

Motherless Brooklyn - 1

Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 1

The Report - 1

Richard Jewell - 1

Toy Story 4 - 1

Where'd You Go, Bernadette - 1

Noms by distributor

Netflix - 17

Sony Pictures Releasing - 8

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures - 6

Warner Bros. Pictures - 6

Lionsgate - 5

Universal Pictures - 5

NEON - 4

Amazon Studios - 3

Paramount Pictures - 3

United Artists Releasing - 3

A24 - 2

Focus Features - 2

Fox Searchlight Pictures - 2

Sony Pictures Classics - 2

LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions - 1

STXfilms - 1

Noms by TV program

Chernobyl - 4

The Crown - 4

Unbelievable - 4

Barry - 3

Big Little Lies - 3

Fleabag - 3

Fosse/Verdon - 3

The Kominsky Method - 3

The Morning Show - 3

Succession - 3

The Act - 2

Catch-22 - 2

Killing Eve - 2

The Loudest Voice - 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - 2

The Politician - 2

Catherine the Great - 1

Dead to Me - 1

Game of Thrones - 1

Living with Yourself - 1

Mr. Robot - 1

On Becoming a God in Central Florida - 1

Pose - 1

Ramy - 1

Russian Doll - 1

The Spy - 1

Noms by network

Netflix - 17

HBO - 15

Hulu - 5

Amazon Prime Video - 5

FX Networks - 4

Apple TV+ - 3

Showtime - 3

BBC America - 2

USA Network - 1

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ricky Gervais is returning to host for a record fifth time.