2020 Golden Globes Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil the nominees Monday morning.

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday morning. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will live-stream the nominations on the Golden Globes official Facebook page and website, while the nominations will also be posted on the award show's Twitter page.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will announce the 2020 Golden Globe nominees live. Golden Globe Ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and executive producer and executive vp television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman will also be on hand.

Nominations will be announced across film and TV. Last year's Golden Globe nominees included films like Vice, The Favourite, Green Book, A Star Is Born and BlackKklansman, while nominated television series included The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Americans, Barry, Homecoming, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sharp Objects.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5. Ricky Gervais will return to host the awards show. He previously served as host during the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 ceremonies. He follows in the footsteps of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who co-hosted the 2019 ceremony. The 2020 ceremony will air on NBC.

Meanwhile, the nominations live stream will begin at 5 a.m. PT, while the first category of nominations will be revealed at 5:04 a.m. Beginning at 5:15 a.m., the nominations will also air on NBC's Today.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch the live stream below.