Golden Globes Poll: What Should Win Best Comedy/Musical Movie?

Cast your vote for one of the top honors at the Golden Globes.

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson. Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story leads the film nominees with six nods, and on the television side, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable tied for the most nominations with four apiece.

The top honor of best picture is split into drama and comedy/musical categories, and this year's pick for the latter include a biopic of comedian Rudy Ray Moore helmed by Eddie Murphy; a satire featuring a make-believe Hitler; an ensemble murder mystery; the tale of a faded actor and his stunt double, with the Manson Family murders as a backdrop; and a musical celebration of Elton John.

The winner, voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will join the likes of previous films such as The Sound of Music and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Make your pick for best comedy/musical below (and best drama here), ahead of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ricky Gervais is returning to host for a record fifth time. The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with THR.