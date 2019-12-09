Golden Globes Poll: What Should Win Best Comedy/Musical Series?

Cast your vote in one of the top TV categories.

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson on Monday morning. Television comedies like Barry, Fleabag and The Kominsky Method got three nods each, making them some of the most recognized TV series this year. They were only surpassed by Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable, which each received four nominations.

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story took home the most film nominations, with six, followed by five apiece for The Irishmen and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

TV's top honor of best series is divided into comedy/musical and drama. This year's comedy/musical nominees consist of shows about a midwest hitman sent to Los Angeles to do a job for the Chechen mob, a sexually free woman who's haunted by her dead best friend, a retired award-winning actor making a living as an acting coach, an aspiring female stand-up comedian in the 1950s and a student who wants to be President of the United States but has to make it through high school first.

In recent years, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta and Mozart in the Jungle have been voted the best television comedy/musical series by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Which TV series do you think should take home the gold for best comedy/musical series of 2019 at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards?

The 2020 Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) as Ricky Gervais hosts for the fifth time, live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.