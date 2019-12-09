Golden Globes Poll: What Should Win Best Drama Movie?

Cast your vote for one of the top honors at the Golden Globes.

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson. Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story leads the film nominees with six nods, and on the television side, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable tied for the most nominations with four apiece.

The top honor of best picture is split into comedy/musical and drama categories, and this year's pick for the latter include a World War I epic; a Martin Scorsese gangster drama; a dark origin story for Batman's archenemy; a tale on the perils of divorce; and an Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce starrer with a title that pretty much sums up the film.

The winner, voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will join the likes of previous films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Moonlight.

The winner, voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will join the likes of previous films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Moonlight. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ricky Gervais is returning to host for a record fifth time.