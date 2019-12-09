Golden Globes Poll: What Should Win Best Drama Series?

Cast your vote in one of the top TV categories.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the 2020 Golden Globe nominations Monday morning. On the television side, shows like Big Little Lies and Fleabag got the recognition that could've been expected, but Game of Thrones, When They See Us and The Handmaid's Tale were notably missing from top categories. Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable tied for the most TV nominations with four each.

On the film side, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story led with six nominations, immediately followed by five apiece for The Irishmen and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

TV's top honor of best series is divided into comedy/musical and drama. A story of five moms in a California beach town; Queen Elizabeth II's time as the face of England; an MI5 officer and a Russian assassin's obsession with each other; a morning news program trying to regain its footing after a sexual misconduct scandal; and a family patriarch deciding how to divide his empire among his children round out the best drama TV series nominations.

In past years, The Americans, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and Mr. Robot have won best drama series by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Golden Globes.

Which TV series do you think should take home the gold for best drama of 2019 at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5?

The 2020 Golden Globes will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) as Ricky Gervais hosts for the fifth time, live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.