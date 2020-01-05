Golden Globes: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

The awards show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Before the stars make their way into the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday for the 2020 Golden Globes, the night's nominees, presenters and other guests will walk the red carpet.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions have once again partnered with Facebook Inc. for the official preshow for the 2020 Golden Globes.

The two-hour preshow will live-stream exclusively on Facebook Watch from the red carpet outside of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The special will include celebrity arrivals, fashion, interviews and behind the scenes looks at the awards show.

Jonathan Bennett, Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Lala Milan will host the program.

Instagram is also getting in on the Golden Globes action and will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony by showing viewers what is happening backstage. Winners and presenters will step into the official Instagram Studio, where content will be captured by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The exclusive content will then be posted to the Golden Globes Instagram account.

The Golden Globes Instagram account will also highlight the food menu, seating chart, red carpet rollout and more on its Instagram Stories.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the 77th Annual Golden Globes for the fifth time. The comedian previously hosted the kudocast from 2010-2012 and returned in 2016.

In The Hollywood Reporter's recent cover story, Gervais explained that he agreed to host the awards show again because it's fun. "That first time I did it, [I thought], 'Do I pander to the 200 privileged egos in the room, or do I try and entertain a global audience of 200 million people sitting at home who aren't winning awards?' Well, no contest. I try and make it a spectator sport. I try and play the outsider," he said.

The official red carpet preshow will kick off at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden Globes ceremony at 8 p.m. on NBC. Watch the live stream below.

(The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.)