Golden Globes Snubs: 'The Irishman,' 'Two Popes' Shut Out

The Irishman may have gone into the 2020 Golden Globes with the second-highest number of film nominations, tied with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five nods, but Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated mob epic for Netflix was completely shut out on Sunday night.

Indeed, after landing the most film nominations of any company with 17 mentions, Netflix only won one award (best supporting actress for Marriage Story's Laura Dern) in a disappointing showing. Netflix's fellow nominated films Dolemite Is My Name and The Two Popes, which was tied with Joker with four mentions each, also failed to win any awards.

Dolemite star Eddie Murphy, in particular, was expected by a number of pundits to win for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

Other films with multiple nominations that didn't win a single award include Bombshell, Harriet, Frozen 2, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, The Lion King, Little Women and Pain and Glory.

On the TV side, Netflix's Unbelievable, which tied with Chernobyl and The Crown for the most small-screen nominations with four, was shut out, and The Crown won only one award, for star Olivia Colman. Unbelievable was predicted to win for best limited series and best supporting actress in a TV series (Toni Collette) by a number of pundits.

Similarly, three-time nominees Barry, Big Little Lies, The Kominsky Method and The Morning Show also went home empty-handed. Two-time TV nominees that were iced out include Catch-22, Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Politician.

In terms of individual snubs, Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez failed to take home the best supporting actress award that a number of pundits predicted she would win. And Billy Porter failed to make history with a best drama actor win for his role on Pose. Had he won, Porter reportedly would have been the first openly gay African-American to win that award.

And despite Chernobyl winning two of its four statuettes, star Jared Harris failed to take home the best actor in a limited series Globe that several awards prognosticators predicted he would win, with the honor instead going to an absent Russell Crowe for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

Fleabag's fan-favorite "hot priest" Andrew Scott also failed to win the best TV supporting actor Globe he was expected to take home, but the show did win two of the three awards for which it was nominated, and Scott got a fair amount of attention from red-carpet and backstage reporters.

