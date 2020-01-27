Grammys Poll: What Was Your Favorite Performance?

From Lizzo's energetic opening to emotional numbers from Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello, Sunday night's awards show was full of outstanding onstage moments.

Sunday night's Grammy Awards show, held at Los Angeles' Staples Center and hosted by Alicia Keys, was full of outstanding performances from a wide range of artists.

Lizzo — who was nominated for a leading eight awards and went home with three: best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance — opened the show with an energetic medley of "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts." The entertainer showed off every bit of her talent by singing, rapping, dancing and even playing the flute.

In a more emotional moment, Camila Cabello — who, with Shawn Mendes, was nominated for best pop duo/group performance ("Senorita") but ultimately lost to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus ("Old Town Road") — performed "First Man," a song from her new album, Romance. The song is a tribute to her father, Alejandro, who was sitting in the front row during her performance. Videos of Cabello as a baby and then later as a child with her father covered the stage behind her as she sang directly to her father, who was holding back tears.

Later, Demi Lovato let tears roll down her face as she belted her new single "Anyone," which marked her first performance since she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in 2018. The singer recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe the song was recorded four days before her overdose, and she didn't realize at the time that it was a "cry for help."

Elsewhere, 18-year-old Billie Eilish — who made history as the youngest winner of all four major categories: best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year — gave a powerful rendition of her ballad "When the Party's Over."

Other standout performances included Usher's lively Prince tribute with Sheila E. and FKA twigs; Ariana Grande's Sound of Music-inspired medley; Lil Nas X's star-studded performance of his record-breaking hit "Old Town Road" that featured BTS, among others; and a touching tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

