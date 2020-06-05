Macao Film Festival Sets Dates for 2020 Edition

The theme for the fifth edition of the event, held in the casino capital of the world, is “A Celebration of Life & The Big Screen.”

Dates for the 2020 International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) have been announced, with the fifth edition of the event set to take place Dec. 3-8.

With a raft of film festivals around the world suffering postponement, cancellation or transferring online in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, IFFAM organizers have said the theme of this year's edition will be "A Celebration of Life & The Big Screen" with a special curation of films that define the big screen experience.

“It has been heart-breaking to see cinemas around the world closed this year, so IFFAM would like to celebrate the return to cinemas and the joy of this beautiful communal experience,” said IFFAM artistic director Mike Goodridge. “There is nothing quite like sitting in the dark and sharing a movie with strangers, laughing together, crying together, screaming together. We can’t wait to see Macao audiences getting back into theatres and bring an exhilarating programme of film and guests to them in December.”

IFFAM, which takes place in the casino capital of the world, will begin taking online submissions from filmmakers starting June 15.

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, Kirill Mikhanovsky's Give Me Liberty and Rodd Rathjen's Buoyancy were among the notable winners at IFFAM last year.