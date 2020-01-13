Oscar Nominations Snubs: Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, 'Frozen 2' Not Up for Best Animated Feature

Other high-profile stars and films that failed to earn nominations including Awkwafina, with 'The Farewell' shut out; Christian Bale; Robert De Niro; Adam Sandler, as 'Uncut Gems' came up empty; and Eddie Murphy, as his 'Dolemite Is My Name' failed to land any nominations.

While a number of Hollywood stars and entertainment industry insiders are celebrating after nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced on Monday morning, other high-profile hopefuls had a disappointing start to the day as they failed to land the nods many prognosticators expected them to nab.

Superstar potential first-time nominees Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce were both snubbed, with Lopez left out of the best supporting actress category for her critically acclaimed role in Hustlers and Beyoncé denied a best original song nomination for her Lion King contribution, "Spirit."

Other stars not nominated include best actor hopefuls Christian Bale for his role in Ford v. Ferrari; Uncut Gems' Adam Sandler; Dolemite Is My Name's Eddie Murphy; Rocketman's Taron Egerton, fresh off a Golden Globes best actor win; and The Irishman's Robert De Niro, after failing to land individual SAG Awards or Golden Globe nominations for acting. De Niro is nominated for best picture as one of The Irishman's producers.

Beyond that Oscar hopefuls Clemency, Dark Waters, Dolemite, The Farewell, Honey Boy, Hustlers, Just Mercy, Uncut Gems and Us were completely shut out, failing to earn any nominations. Just Mercy's Jamie Foxx, a past Oscar winner, had also been talked about as a potential best supporting actor nominee. And The Farewell's Awkwafina was considered to be a likely best actress nominee, winning in that category at the Golden Globes just days ago. It's noteworthy that the Oscars overlooked Jordan Peele's Us after giving Get Out four nominations and a best original screenplay win. Us star Lupita Nyong'o was also considered a possible best actress nominee after earning similar recognition from critics groups and a SAG Awards best actress nomination.

While the Oscars gave Frozen a best animated feature win in 2014, its sequel, Frozen 2 was left out of the best animated feature category. The film did, however, earn a nod for best original song.

Rocketman similarly only earned a best song nod. Other Oscar hopefuls that only earned one nod include Richard Jewell (best supporting actress nominee Kathy Bates); A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (best supporting actor nominee Tom Hanks) and The Lighthouse (cinematography). The Lighthouse actor Willem Dafoe was considered a possible supporting actor nominee and had been nominated in that category for the past two years.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, following a lack of recognition for female directors by the Golden Globes and Directors Guild of America, no women were nominated for the best director award, leaving out hopefuls Greta Gerwig, whose Little Women got six nominations including nods for her adapted screenplay and best picture, for producer Amy Pascal; Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Kasi Lemmons (two-time nominee Harriet), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Alma Har'el (Honey Boy).

