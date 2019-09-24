Oscars: Bangladesh Selects 'Alpha' for International Feature Film Category

Directed by award-winning helmer Nasiruddin Yousuff, the film revolves around a rickshaw painter who struggles to nourish his artistic aspirations.

Alpha revolves around the life of a rickshaw painter who lives io the outskirts of the country's capital, Dhaka, and struggles to nourish his artistic aspirations. It is directed by well-known film and stage director Nasiruddin Yousuff, who won the country's National Film Award for best director for his 2011 film Guerrilla.



Alpha stars Alamgir Kabir in the lead role along with Doyel Mash, ATM Shamsuzzaman, Mostafizur Noor Imran and Heera Chowdhury. The film was released in Bangladesh in April and also played at the SAARC Film Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



Bangladesh has yet to secure an Oscar nomination, though it has been sending entries to what was until this year the foreign-language category since 2002. Last year, Bangladesh's entry was No Bed of Roses (Doob).



The 92nd Academy Awards are set to take place Feb. 9, 2020.