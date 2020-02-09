'Rocketman' Tune Scores Elton John His Second Best Original Song Oscar

Bernie Taupin, who penned the lyrics for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," is a first-time Oscar winner.

Nearly 25 years after he first won the best original song Oscar for The Lion King's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" Elton John is victorious in the category again — this time at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," a tune from his very own biopic, Rocketman.

John wrote the song with his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, and performed it with Rocketman's lead actor Taron Egerton.

"Wow, this doesn't suck!" said Taupin upon taking the stage. "Being here with this guy, I don't have words for it. This is just justification for 53 years of just hammering out and doing what we do."

John also thanked Taupin for being "the constant thing" in his life: "He's always been there for me."

The duo beat out fellow nominees Toy Story 4's "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Frozen II's "Into The Unknown," and Harriet's "Stand Up," — the latter of which, if it had won, would've made Cynthia Evro the youngest person to ever achieve EGOT status.

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" also won best song at this year's Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes. However, neither the film itself nor Egerton were able to land Oscar nominations.

