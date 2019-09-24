Oscars: Italy Selects 'The Traitor' for International Feature Film Category

Marco Bellocchio directed the mafia drama, which competed at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Marco Bellocchio's mafia informant film The Traitor has been selected as Italy's submission for the international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

The film, which competed in Cannes, is based on the true story of Tommaso Buscetta (played by Pierfrancesco Favino). Credited as the "boss of the two worlds," Buscetta is known as the first mafia informant in 1980s Sicily.

In its review of The Traitor, The Hollywood Reporter calls it "a real godfather," writing that "From TV to Hollywood, the world has no shortage of mafia dramas, but Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor carves out its own niche."

The film has picked up multiple Italian awards, including best director for Bellocchio at the Italian Golden Globes, and seven Silver Ribbon awards including best film, director and screenplay.

Sony Pictures Classics picked up domestic rights to The Traitor and will release it Nov. 27. The film had its North American premiere in Toronto.

Italy still holds the record for the country with the most international film Oscars, at 14, although France is close behind with 12.

The 92nd Academy Awards are set to take place Feb. 9, 2020.