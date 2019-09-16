Oscars: Kyrgyzstan Selects 'Aurora' for International Feature Film Category

Bekzat Pirmatov's debut movie is set in a mountainous Central Asian sanatorium.

Kyrgyzstan has selected Bekzat Pirmatov's Aurora as its submission for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

Aurora tells the story of a sanatorium located at the shores of the high mountainous lake Issyk-Kul in Central Asia. A peaceful resort against the backdrop of beautiful nature, the sanatorium serves as a mirror of the entire country of Kyrgyzstan. However, a sudden break of the balance between time and space triggers a chain of irreversible events.

Aurora is Pirmatov's debut feature. The film premiered at last year's Busan International Film Festival.

Aurora is Kyrgyzstan's 12th submission in the best international feature category since the country became independent in 1991. None of the previous submissions has been nominated for the Academy Awards or won a statuette.

The 92nd Academy Awards are due to take place Feb. 9, 2020.