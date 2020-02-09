Oscars: 'Parasite' Best Picture Win Earns Audience Support After Producers Try to Cut Speeches Short

Bong Joon Ho's film won four awards on Sunday night, including the top honor at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Parasite won best picture at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, picking up its fourth win of the night.

The category was presented by Jane Fonda. As the producer Kwak Sin-ae took the stage to accept the award, she said, "I'm speechless. We never imagined this to ever happen, we are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision."

After the lights on stage briefly went down, signaling the end of the show, the audience gestured and yelled for producers to let the speeches continue. Producers obliged, turning the lights back on. The speeches then continued.

"I'd really like to thank director Bong," Miki Lee said, referencing the way he directs in addition to his "smile" and "crazy hair." The producers also thanked the Korean film audience, who "never hesitated" to give straightforward opinions on their movies.

In claiming the top prize, Parasite beat out fellow nominated films 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Parasite is the first non-English-language best picture Oscar winner. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Parasite is the eleventh non-English language film nominated for best picture and the sixth to be nominated for both international feature film (formerly known as best foreign-language film) and best picture in the same year.

Each of the previous five (Z, 1969; Life Is Beautiful, 1998; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000; Amour, 2012; Roma, 2018) won for foreign-language film but not best picture.

Earlier in the evening, Parasite was honored with another major win when Bong won best director. The film also won best original screenplay and best international feature.

The 92nd Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and were televised live on ABC.