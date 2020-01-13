Oscars Poll: Which Film Should Win Best Picture?

'Joker,' 'The Irishman,' '1917,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Little Women,' 'Marriage Story,' 'Parasite' and 'Ford v Ferrari' are all up for the top prize.

Nine films are up for best picture at the 2020 Oscars, with all of this year's contenders for the Film Academy's top honor receiving multiple nominations across the Academy's 23 other categories.

Todd Phillips' Joker scored the most nominations, with 11 nods, immediately followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which each received 10 nominations. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite earned six nods apiece, and Ford v Ferrari finished with four mentions.

The best picture noms follow a failed comedian who becomes one of the most infamous comic book villains; a truck driver turned hitman for a notorious crime family; two British soldiers during WWI crossing into enemy territory to possibly save 1,600 other solders; an exploration of Hollywood in 1969; a lonely boy whose only friend is imaginary and named Adolf Hitler; the story of four sisters learning how to maneuver through love and life in the 1800s; a husband and wife going through an exhausting coast-to-coast divorce; greed and class discrimination between two Korean families; and two men who built a Ford race car to take on Ferrari.

In past years, Green Book, The Shape of Water, Moonlight and Spotlight have taken home the golden statuette for best picture.

Which one do you think should join their ranks at this year's Oscars? Cast your vote below.

The 92nd Academy Awards will go hostless and is set to air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.