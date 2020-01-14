Oscars Poll: Who Should Win Best Supporting Actor?

This year's contenders — Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins — are all former nominees, two of whom have never won.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names received Oscar nominations for their supporting roles in films released throughout 2019. Almost all of the best supporting actor nominees have taken home a golden statuette at one point or another, but it's been well over 20 years since they've won.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received 10 noms across the Academy's 24 categories, and best supporting actor was one of them. Brad Pitt was nominated for his role as Leonardo DiCaprio's stunt double and close friend in the film set in 1969, when when Hollywood was changing and the two men were nearing the end of their careers. Pitt's received nods for his acting four times.

Al Pacino's nod is his first in this century. His last nomination and win dates back to 1993 (Scent of a Woman), when he became a part of the 11-person club of stars who were nominated for best actor and best supporting actor in the same year. Pacino plays labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's most recent crime film, The Irishman.

Joe Pesci also received a nomination for his supporting role in The Irishman. Pesci portrays Russell Bufalino, the leader of the Bufalino Italian crime family, who serves as a mentor to Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (Robert De Niro, who wasn't nominated for his role in the film). This is Pesci's third nod for best supporting actor, all for movies directed by Scorsese — the other two are Goodfellas and Raging Bull.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood may not have been nominated for much, but taking on the role of Fred Rogers won Tom Hanks an Oscar nom for best supporting actor. Hanks has been nominated for his acting six times over the course of his career, dating back to 1989. He won best actor in a lead role for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in the 1990s.

Starring alongside Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes, Anthony Hopkins plays the more traditional Pope Benedict in the years leading up to the more liberal, future Pope Francis. The two men work together to find common ground and create a new path for the Catholic Church. Hopkins' last nom came in 1998, for his supporting role in Amistad. Before that, he took home the golden statuette for best actor for his role in Silence of the Lambs.

The 92nd Academy Awards will go hostless and is set to air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.