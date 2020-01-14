Oscars Poll: Who Should Win Best Supporting Actress?

Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Kathy Bates make up this year's nominees.

The actresses nominated for the best supporting roles at the 2020 Oscars range from Hollywood veterans to big stars to up-and-comers, but they were all integral parts of their films. For a few of the nominees, this is their first or second Oscars nomination.

Laura Dern portrays Scarlett Johansson's divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, which follows a couple struggling through a coast-to-coast divorce. This is Dern's second nom for best supporting actress. She was also nominated for her lead role in 1992's Rambling Rose.

Johansson received a best actress nod for her role in Marriage Story, but she also got one for her supporting role in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit. Her nominations in both of those categories are her first Oscar noms and make her one of only 11 celebrities to receive nods for best actor and supporting actor in one year.

Little Women may have focused mainly on Saoirse Ronan's Jo March, but Florence Pugh's Amy March definitely had quite a few important scenes. This marks Pugh's first Academy Awards nomination.

Margot Robbie takes on the role of composite character Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell, which chronicles of the downfall of Fox News' Roger Ailes. Before this nom for best supporting actress, Robbie was nominated for best actress for her role in I, Tonya.

Richard Jewell follows the story of the Atlanta security guard who discovered a bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. After losing his job, Jewell moves in with his mother, Barbara "Bobi," played Kathy Bates. Throughout the film, she becomes a crucial part of her son's support system when he goes from being a hero to the government's prime suspect. Bates, who won the best actress Oscar in 1991 for her role in Misery, was last nominated for best supporting actress in 2003 for her role in About Schmidt. She was also nominated for the same award in 1999 for her role in Primary Colors.

The 92nd Academy Awards will go hostless and is set to air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.