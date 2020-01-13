Oscars Poll: Who Should Win Best Actor?

Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce are all up for one of the top individual prizes of the night.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are up for best actor at the 2020 Oscars. While a number of honorees were nominated for the first time, others are frequent nominees, and three of this year's contenders are in films nominated for best picture.

Antonio Banderas is among the first-time nominees for best actor. He stars in Pain and Glory, a Spanish movie about a film director reflecting back on his life. The film wasn't nominated for best picture, but it did get a nom for best international feature film.

Before 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio had been nominated for best actor in a lead role multiple times, always losing to someone else, until The Revenant. Four years after his famous win, DiCaprio is back and being recognized for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a story that follows two actors whose careers are burning out in 1969 Hollywood.

For the second year in a row, Adam Driver received an Oscar nomination, but this year, he's stepping up. In 2019, Driver was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in BlacKkKlansman, but this time around, he nabbed the nod for his lead role in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. He plays a theater director undergoing a grueling coast-to-coast divorce with his wife, played by best actress nominee Scarlett Johansson.

Todd Phillips' Joker nabbed the most Oscar nominations with 11 nods across the 24 categories. Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the infamous comic book villain gained him the recognition of the Academy. He has been nominated for best actor in a lead role three times and best actor in a supporting role once.

Jonathan Pryce's take on Pope Francis earned him a nomination for his role as the future Pope Francis in The Two Popes. This is Pryce's first Oscars nomination.

The 92nd Academy Awards will go hostless and is set to air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.