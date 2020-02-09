Oscars: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

Catch all of the stars' arrivals before the awards show begins.

Before the 2020 Oscars kicks off on Sunday night, many of Hollywood's biggest stars will be walking the red carpet.

While televised preshows are airing on both E! and ABC, the latter starting at 3:30 p.m. PT, fans can catch all of the arrivals action online with "Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live," streaming exclusively on the Film Academy's Twitter account, also starting at 3:30 p.m.

The online preshow, providing red-carpet highlights and inside access via 10 cameras strategically placed along the red carpet, will be hosted by entertainment journalist Louis Virtel and actress Sydney Park, with social media correspondent Natalia Perez.

Fans can submit questions for nominees, presenters and guests using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess for a chance to have them asked in real time.

Joker has the most nominations going into the this year's Oscars, 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which are up for 10 awards a piece. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite earned six Oscar nominations each.

Oscars presenters include Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig. James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LeBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

The 2020 Oscars, going hostless for the second year in a row, will kick off on ABC at 5 p.m. PT, and those watching the red carpet live stream can check out the opening moments of the awards show online, live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Watch the live stream below.