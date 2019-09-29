Oscars: Thailand Selects ‘Inhuman Kiss’ for International Feature Film Category

Sittisiri Mongkolsiri's horror-romance taps into Thai folk tales of a headless — and hungry — ghost.

Thailand has submitted the folklore-based horror-romance Inhuman Kiss for consideration in the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

Directed by Sittisiri Mongkolsiri, the film picks up on the ancient ‘kra sue’ myth of a seemingly-normal-by-day girl whose head becomes detached from her body by night and then sets off looking for flesh on which to feast.

Inhuman Kiss stars Phantira Pipityakorn and Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang and was a box office hit in Thailand, topping the 100 million THB ($3.3 million) mark before being picked up for streaming by Netflix. It was produced by Nakid, CJ Major Entertainment, M Pictures and Transformation Films.

“I’m so glad that Inhuman Kiss is still drawing attention and has a real life path of its own, which is continuously taking us on more journeys,” Mongkolsiri said Sunday in a statement. “Inhuman Kiss is made from the old ghost folklore tale of kra sue, but we elaborated it to a new emotional version. As a filmmaker, I’m proud to be a part of this success. We made people interested in and understand this Thai monster. People used to have a negative attitude towards this ghost, like it’s silly or ridiculous, but now they are more positive.”

Inhuman Kiss has screened across Asia since its March debut, including runs in Hong Kong and Indonesia, while it has made its way to international festivals such as Shanghai and Udine, Italy’s Far East event.

Thailand has been submitting films for Oscar consideration since 1985, but has yet to receive a nomination.

The 92nd Academy Awards are set to take place Feb. 9, 2020.