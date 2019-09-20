Oscars: Venezuela Selects 'Being Impossible' for International Feature Film Category

Patricia Ortega's film is the story of a young woman who discovers she underwent surgery as a baby to correct her intersexual body

Venezuela's National Film Auteurs Association (ANAC) has chosen Patricia Ortega's Being Impossible as the country's bid for an Oscar in the international feature film category.

Ortega's second feature film following El regreso is the story of Ariel, a young seamstress who discovers she was submitted to several surgeries to correct her intersexual body as a baby, a revelation will confront her with the challenge of being an accepted woman or daring to be a free intersexual person.

A co-production between Venezuela's Mandragora Films and Colombia's Antorcha Films, the film premiered at Spain's Valladolid Film Week (Seminci), and also played in SXSW and the Boston LGTB Film Festival, among others.

Venezuela first submitted an Oscar bid in 1978, but has yet to obtain a nomination.

The 92nd Academy Awards are due to take place Feb. 9, 2020.