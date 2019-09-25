Oscars: Vietnam Selects 'Furie' for International Feature Film Category

Veronica Ngo from ‘Star Wars - the Last Jedi’ stars in and produced Le-Van Kiet's box office record-breaker.

Vietnam has chosen the actioner Furie as its submission for the international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

The film stars and was produced by Veronica Ngo (Star Wars – the Last Jedi) and tells the story of a former gangster fighting to retrieve her daughter from the clutches of child traffickers.

The Le-Van Kiet-directed production showcases the unique skills of Vietnam’s national martial art known as vovinam and became the country’s biggest-ever box office earner with a collect of $8.6 million (200 billion dong) from its domestic release.

Produced by Studio 68, it was also distributed across 600 cinemas in the U.S. by Well Go USA Entertainment, adding $600,000 to its coffers, while it also picked up a streaming deal with Netflix.

Vietnam has been submitting films to the Oscars since 1993 when Trần Anh Hùng’s The Scent of Green Papaya picked up a nomination. That film remains the only Vietnamese production to make the shortlist in the foreign — or now international — category.

The 92nd Academy Awards are set to take place Feb. 9, 2020.