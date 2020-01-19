SAG Awards Snubs: 'Bombshell,' 'The Irishman' Shut Out

TV shows that earned multiple nominations but failed to score any wins included 'The Kominsky Method,' 'Stranger Things,' 'The Act,' 'Barry,' awards favorite 'Chernobyl,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Schitt's Creek.'

When the SAG Awards nominations were announced last month, Bombshell surprised awards observers with its better-than-expected showing, earning four mentions, but the film about the women who accused then Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment was shut out at the ceremony on Sunday night.

Other films that went into the evening with multiple nominations but failed to earn any of the awards for which they were nominated included four-time nominee The Irishman (although star Robert De Niro did receive the Life Achievement Award) and two-time nominees Ford v Ferrari (one of which was a stunt nod) and Jojo Rabbit.

It's also noteworthy that while the SAG Awards featured a more inclusive group of nominees than the Oscars, including a number of Oscar-snubbed actors of color, all of the individual acting awards went to white actors, with snubbed hopefuls like Jennifer Lopez and Lupita Nyong'o failing to earn a win after being left out of the Oscar nominations. (The best cast win for Parasite was a notable exception.)

On the TV side, shows with multiple nominations that failed to win any awards included three-time nominees The Kominsky Method and Stranger Things (one of its noms was for stunt ensemble) and two-time nominees The Act, Barry, Chernobyl (an awards favorite that surprisingly failed to win any trophies from SAG-AFTRA), The Handmaid's Tale and Schitt's Creek, although the stars of the latter show, Eugene and Dan Levy, did get plenty of camera time opening and closing the hostless kudocast.

Fleabag fans, including the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, may have been surprised to see the Amazon import only scoop up one SAG Award, for star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, after the series' acclaimed second and final season previously dominated the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.

In terms of individual snubs, the lack of a win for When They See Us' Jharrel Jerome, an Emmy winner, after the Netflix miniseries failed to earn any Golden Globe nominations must sting, as might the zero awards given to actors nominated for multiple projects: Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie.