Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2020 SAG Awards

What to know about this year's show, airing live on Sunday on TNT and TBS.

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars will come together to honor the best of film and television from the past year on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here's more of what to expect from the 2020 SAG Awards.

How to Watch

The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. PT.

Before the nominees, presenters and other guests make their way into the Shrine Auditorium, they will walk the red carpet.

The winners for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles will be announced during the official preshow.

Live online red carpet coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. PT via sagawards.org and tntdrama.com/sag-awards.

While the ceremony will air on TBS and TNT, subscribers of the networks can also watch the SAG Awards live using the networks’ websites, mobile apps and connected device apps including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Who to Watch

For the first time in two years, the awards show will go hostless. Megan Mullally hosted the 2019 ceremony, while Kristen Bell served as the first-ever SAG Awards host in 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Us star Lupita Nyong'o and When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome were among the first group of presenters set to take the stage at the ceremony.

Nyong'o and Jerome, who are nominated for best actress in a motion picture and best actor in a limited series, respectively, will be joined on the SAG Awards stage by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and the stars of best cast nominee Parasite: Song Kang-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam and Lee Sun-kyun.

Additional presenters set to take the SAG Awards' stage include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sterling K. Brown, Kaitlyn Dever, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart and Jojo Rabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi.

Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake LaMotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion," said Carteris in a statement. "It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro."

"I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA," De Niro said about receiving the honor.

Former recipients of the award include Alan Alda, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Ernest Borgnine and Betty White.

Logan Browning and nominee Joey King will serve as ambassadors for the awards show. In their roles, the actors will offer behind-the-scenes looks at efforts leading up to the ceremony through their social media and pre-show events.

Nominations

Cast members from Bombshell, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead the nominations.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's Parasite will compete in the best ensemble category alongside Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Jay Roach's Bombshell and Waititi's Jojo Rabbit.

Parasite is the first foreign language film in 21 years to be nominated in the best cast category.

The best actor race puts Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Taron Egerton (Rocketman) up against each other. Meanwhile, the best actress category includes Renée Zellweger (Judy), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Lupita Nyong'o (Us).

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) and The Irishman's Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are up for best supporting actor, while Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), double-nominee Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Bombshell's Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman will compete for best supporting actress.

On the TV side, Big Little Lies, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things are nominated in the best drama ensemble category. Meanwhile, Thrones' Peter Dinklage, Stranger Things' David Harbour, The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman and The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss all earned individual nominations.

The best comedy ensemble nominees are Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schitt's Creek. When it comes to individual nods, Barry's Bill Hader; Fleabag's Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge; The Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas; Maisel's Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan; and Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara are all nominated.

The best actor in a limited series nominees are True Detective's Mahershala Ali, The Loudest Voice's Russell Crowe, Chernobyl's Jared Harris, Jerome and Fosse/Verdon's Sam Rockwell, while the best actress in a limited series nominees include The Act's Patricia Arquette and Joey King, Unbelievable's Toni Collette, Chernobyl's Emily Watson and Fosse/Verdon's Michelle Williams.

Notable snubs for individual performances included The Irishman's Robert De Niro and The Farewell's Awkwafina, while Sam Mendes' war epic 1917, Greta Gerwig's Little Women and Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell were also shut out. The following films also failed to receive any SAG Awards nominations: Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Honey Boy, The Lighthouse, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Queen & Slim and Waves.

Meanwhile, TV shows shut out by the SAG Awards include HBO's Veep, Succession, Euphoria, Silicon Valley and Watchmen (apart from a stunt nod); NBC's The Good Place; Netflix series Mindhunter, Orange Is the New Black and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and Hulu's PEN15.

