SAG Awards Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira will announce the film and TV nominees for the 2020 SAG Awards at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.

Before that, SAG Awards committee chair JoBeth Williams and committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin will announce the stunt ensemble nominees starting at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Both announcements, from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, will be live-streamed on tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, truTV.com and the TNT and TBS YouTube channels, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts.

And viewers can watch the live stream below.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.