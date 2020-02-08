Spirit Awards Snubs: Shia LaBeouf's 'Honey Boy,' Jennifer Lopez Shut Out

Other films up for multiple awards that failed to win any include three-time nominees 'Clemency,' 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' and 'Luce' and double nominees 'Burning Cane' and 'The Mustang.'

While a number of snubbed Oscars hopefuls — like Uncut Gems and its star Adam Sandler, The Farewell and Booksmart — won big at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, other films and stars who didn't earn Oscar nominations still went home empty handed from the beach celebration of the best in independent film.

Jennifer Lopez, who received a fair amount of attention in host Aubrey Plaza's opening monologue, lost the best supporting actress award for her role in Hustlers to The Farewell's Zhao Shuzhen, ahead of The Farewell taking home the top prize for best feature. Hustlers also failed to win either of the other two awards for which it was nominated.

And Shia LaBeouf's semiautobiographical drama Honey Boy, which went into Saturday's show with four nominations, also failed to win any awards.

Other high-profile films up for multiple awards that failed to win any include three-time nominees Clemency, The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Luce and double nominees Burning Cane, Diane and The Mustang, though Diane star Mary Kay Place did get a memorable shout-out in Plaza's opening monologue.

Meanwhile, Give Me Liberty went into the show with four nominations and only won one award, the John Cassavetes prize. Similarly, while five-time nominee The Lighthouse had a strong start with Willem Dafoe winning best supporting actor in the first award of the night, it only won one other award, for best cinematography, the only category for which The Lighthouse is nominated at the Oscars on Sunday.

And while two women were nominated for best director, and support for female filmmakers was a theme of the awards show with the Lulu Wang-directed Farewell taking home the top prize of best feature, that award went to Josh and Benny Safdie.

The Farewell's best feature win was also somewhat of a surprise, given that fellow nominees Uncut Gems had picked up three awards earlier in the show and Marriage Story had won two earlier awards.

Marriage Story, which took home best screenplay for writer-director in addition to the previously announced Robert Altman Award, is the only one of those three films nominated at the Oscars on Sunday.