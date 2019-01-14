Edwin Chung Joins 20th Century Fox TV Comedy Department

The development exec comes from Legendary, where he worked on ‘Love’ and ‘Lost in Space.’

As the prolific studio awaits being folded into the Walt Disney Company, 20th Century Fox TV expands its comedy team this week — with the formal addition of Legendary exec Edwin Chung.

Chung, who previously worked in current series on the TV side of Legendary, has been named vice president of comedy development and will report to senior vice president Cheryl Dolins.

“We are thrilled to welcome Edwin to our comedy team at 20th,” remarked Dolins. “His taste is impeccable, as are his relationships around town, so we think he’s the perfect fit to fill out our ranks as we head into the busiest time of year. I also have a shorthand with Edwin dating back to working together at NBC, so getting him for the studio is an all-round win.”

Chung’s list of credits include time working on Love and Lost in Space for Netflix, Colony for USA, Carnival Row for Amazon and Looming Tower at Hulu. He also served as senior vice president comedy programming and current primetime series at NBC after starting his career as an intern with Barry Levinson’s company.

His appointment at 20th Century Fox TV comes after a year that’s seen some departures in the run-up to Disney’s formal acquisition of the studio — which is still technically under Rupert Murdoch’s Fox umbrella. The merger is expected to be completed in the coming months.