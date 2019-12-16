The Hollywood Reporter's 21 Memorable Christmas Moments in Film

Films to watch this holiday season include 'Trading Places,' 'Bad Santa' and 'Love Actually.'

It's a classic holiday tradition: curling up on the couch with loved ones and binging the numerous Christmas films that have taken over Decembers for years and years. Whether it's Home Alone or Love Actually, these films can even put Scrooge into the holiday spirit.

While it can be tough to pick a favorite, The Hollywood Reporter has gathered the 21 most memorable Christmas moments on film, dating back to the 1946 black-and-white classic It's a Wonderful Life.

Featuring classic quotes like "You'll shoot your eye out, kid" from 1983's A Christmas Story to Will Ferrell's iconic "Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?" from 2003's Elf, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

Watch all the memorable holiday moments in the video above.

Films featured: