The Hollywood Reporter's 21 Memorable Christmas Moments in Film

6:00 AM PST 12/16/2019 by Ciara McVey

Films to watch this holiday season include 'Trading Places,' 'Bad Santa' and 'Love Actually.'

It's a classic holiday tradition: curling up on the couch with loved ones and binging the numerous Christmas films that have taken over Decembers for years and years. Whether it's Home Alone or Love Actually, these films can even put Scrooge into the holiday spirit.

While it can be tough to pick a favorite, The Hollywood Reporter has gathered the 21 most memorable Christmas moments on film, dating back to the 1946 black-and-white classic It's a Wonderful Life.

Featuring classic quotes like "You'll shoot your eye out, kid" from 1983's A Christmas Story to Will Ferrell's iconic "Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?" from 2003's Elf, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

Watch all the memorable holiday moments in the video above.  

Films featured:

1946: It's a Wonderful Life
1983: A Christmas Story
1983: Trading Places
1989: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
1990: Home Alone
1994: Miracle on 34th Street
1994: Little Women
1995: While You Were Sleeping 
1996: The Preacher's Wife 
2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
2002: The Santa Clause 2
2003: Bad Santa
2003: Elf
2003: Love Actually
2005: Rent
2005: The Family Stone
2006: Last Holiday
2011: A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
2013: The Best Man Holiday
2015: The Night Before
2018: Second Act