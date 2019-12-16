MOVIES The Hollywood Reporter's 21 Memorable Christmas Moments in Film 6:00 AM PST 12/16/2019 by Ciara McVey FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Films to watch this holiday season include 'Trading Places,' 'Bad Santa' and 'Love Actually.' It's a classic holiday tradition: curling up on the couch with loved ones and binging the numerous Christmas films that have taken over Decembers for years and years. Whether it's Home Alone or Love Actually, these films can even put Scrooge into the holiday spirit. While it can be tough to pick a favorite, The Hollywood Reporter has gathered the 21 most memorable Christmas moments on film, dating back to the 1946 black-and-white classic It's a Wonderful Life. Featuring classic quotes like "You'll shoot your eye out, kid" from 1983's A Christmas Story to Will Ferrell's iconic "Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?" from 2003's Elf, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season. Watch all the memorable holiday moments in the video above. Films featured: 1946: It's a Wonderful Life 1983: A Christmas Story 1983: Trading Places 1989: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 1990: Home Alone 1994: Miracle on 34th Street 1994: Little Women 1995: While You Were Sleeping 1996: The Preacher's Wife 2000: How the Grinch Stole Christmas 2002: The Santa Clause 2 2003: Bad Santa 2003: Elf 2003: Love Actually 2005: Rent 2005: The Family Stone 2006: Last Holiday 2011: A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas 2013: The Best Man Holiday 2015: The Night Before 2018: Second Act FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Ciara McVey Ciara.McVey@THR.com @CiaraMcVey