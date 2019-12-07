21 Harvey Weinstein Accusers Call Out "Manipulative Tactics" in 'Nightline' Interview

"They, Harvey Weinstein and his advisors, believe he has done nothing wrong and that he deserves to be welcomed back into society. This is far from the truth," the silence breakers said following ABC'S segment featuring Weinstein's attorney.

Following ABC's Nightline segment in which Harvey Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunno sat with ABC News reporter Amy Robach to discuss Weinstein's criminal trial on charges of rape and sexual assault, 21 women who have reported his sexual misconduct issued a statement through Time's Up.

The "silence breakers," including Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, note Nightline's segment "displayed, to a national audience, the same dismissive, manipulative tactics Harvey implemented to silence the voices of so many women for decades and helped create an environment that allowed him to leverage his power to strategically dismantle their reputations and careers."

In January, Weinstein will stand trial in Manhattan on charges he raped a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. One week ago, a New York judge denied Weinstein's latest attempt to have the criminal case against him dismissed.

The statement continues that with all the evidence against Weinstein, his trial "will be a moment of reckoning."

"We continue to stand together to support those who have been victimized, and empower to speak their truth," the statement concludes.

In the Time's Up tweet featuring the statement, the organization included a full list of the "silence breakers," which can be seen below.