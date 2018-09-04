'22 July' Trailer: Paul Greengrass Film Revisits Norway's Deadliest Terror Attack

The Paul Greengrass film stars Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Oigarden, Thorbjorn Harr, Jonas Strand Gravli, Ola G. Furuseth and Ulrikke Hansen Dovigen.

Netflix released the first trailer for 22 July on Tuesday.

The film retells the true story of Norway's deadliest terrorist attack on July 22, 2001, and its aftermath. The film begins with a far-right extremist who detonates a car bomb in Oslo and then carries out a mass shooting at a leadership camp for teens, killing 77 people in total.

Paul Greengrass serves as the film's director and writer, while Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Oigarden, Thorbjorn Harr, Jonas Strand Gravli, Ola G. Furuseth and Ulrikke Hansen Dovigen make up the cast.

The trailer opens with a group of teens attending a leadership camp and quickly cuts to the terrorist Anders Behring Breivik (Danielsen Lie) as he prepares to set off a car bomb.

"I'm from Oslo PD. You heard about the bomb in the city?" Behring Breivik says while posing as an officer. "I've been sent to secure the island." The terrorist easily makes it to the island before a man asks to see his ID and is then shot.

A clip of the teenagers hearing the gunshots shows that the campgoers are Behring Breivik's next targets.

The trailer quickly cuts to the aftermath of the attack. "Something went badly wrong. We need to find out what," says Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (Furuseth) about how his team should publicly handle the attack. "It's the only way we will get through this."

Teenage survivor Viljar (Strand Gravli) is next seen struggling with the aftermath of the attack. "I want to make him see what he's done," he says about Behring Breivik. "I just want to beat him."

The trailer continues to showcase how the attack is handled from the perspective of the survivors, the legal teams and Behrnig Breivik himself.

"I still have hope, dreams, family and friends," says Viljar in a voiceover as a montage of happy moments following the attack are shown. "And I choose to live."

22 July will debut on Netflix on Oct. 10. Watch the full trailer above.