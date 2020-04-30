Jerry Seinfeld Jokes That His Life "Sucks" in '23 Hours to Kill' Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for '23 Hours to Kill,' which is the second stand-up special the comedian has done for the streamer in a two-part deal.

Jerry Seinfeld explains that everyone's lives "suck" in the official trailer for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.

The trailer opens with the comedian talking to an audience while onstage. He notes that he and the audience members have known each other "on a certain level for many, many years" and that he could be anywhere in that exact moment. "If you were me, would you be up here hacking up another one of these?" he asks.

A montage follows of the comedian marching around the stage and lying on the ground.

In another joke, Seinfeld acknowledges that everyone's lives "suck" to some degree. "My life sucks, too," he says. "Perhaps not quite as much."

The comedian adds that there's a fine line between when things are "great" and when things "suck." He set up a following joke by telling the audience to imagine eating a hot dog while attending a baseball game. "The hot dog is cold. The bun is not toasted," he says. "The vendor is an ex-con in a work release program." He continues, "You love that hot dog every time. Does it suck? Yes. Is it great? Yes. That's how close they are."

23 Hours to Kill is Seinfeld's second stand-up special in a two-part deal that he signed with Netflix in 2017. The official trailer follows a James Bond-themed teaser for the special that was released on April 23. In the original clip, the comedian escapes being held captive by a supervillian in order to perform the stand-up set in New York City.

In addition to the upcoming stand-up special and 2017's Jerry Before Seinfeld, Seinfeld's award-winning series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee also moved to Netflix.

23 Hours to Kill will be available to stream May 5. Watch the full trailer below.