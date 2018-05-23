Hollywood's Environmental Defenders Take Center Stage at the Environmental Media Awards

Jenna Dewan, Jaden Smith and Bill Nye were all present at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night for the 28th annual awards.

Jenna Dewan, Jaden Smith and Bill Nye were all present at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night for the Environmental Media Association Awards, where the sense of urgency over the hard work that needs to be done to protect the environment was very real.

Both of Nye’s parents were World War II veterans, and he told The Hollywood Reporter that America needed to rediscover that sense of unified national purpose if we are ever going to solve our environmental problems. “Everybody from either side of the aisle, from any background, from any ancestry, everybody worked together to resolve this global conflict and so we can do this everybody. Let’s be optimistic. Let’s get it done!”

Before the show, guests enjoyed wine from Adobe Road poured straight from the cask and posed for photos in a digital photo booth or try on virtual reality headsets that let them experience swimming with sharks. There was even a mini-Entourage reunion as former stars Constance Zimmer, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Perrey Reeves all posed together on the red carpet.

Dewan spoke about how she’s been able to instill a love of the natural world into her young daughter Everly. “She goes to a fairy camp...and they go to Griffith Park and they learn all about how to be respectful of nature. She’ll tell me, ‘Mommy, you need to recycle that.’ Or, ‘Be careful! Don’t disrespect nature!’...She’s four and she’s already got that instilled in her brain, so I’m doing something right.”

At dinner, guests enjoyed arugula salad, seared sea bass and a trio of mini-desserts, including a lemon tart, chocolate meringue cake and a raspberry sorbet.

Awards were handed out to a number of films and TV shows that featured positive environmental messages, including Adam Ruins Everything, Vice, The Blacklist and the movie Flint.

Amber Valletta served as the evening's host, and she quoted Jane Fonda when asking the audience to reflect on how they can positively change the world around them. “She said ‘instead of drifting along like a leaf in a river, understand who you are and how you come across to people.' Think about what kind of impact you have on the people around you, the community around you and the world. Therefore when you go out, you can feel that you’ve made a positive difference.”

The EMAs concluded with a reading by T.A. Barron from his Merlin Saga book series, that extolled the virtues of listening to and being close with the environment.