2K Games Reveals 'Mafia' Remake Launching in August

The game will be included in a trilogy collection with remastered versions of the sequel and third installment.

Video game publisher 2K Games and its Hangar 13 development studio on Tuesday unveiled the Mafia: Trilogy, a collection featuring a high definition remake of the original game and remastered versions of its sequel and third installment.

Labeled as the centerpiece of the collection, Mafia: Definitive Edition is set in the 1930s in Lost Heaven, Illinois, and includes an updated script with new dialogue, expanded backstories, additional cutscenes and new gameplay sequences. Meanwhile, Mafia II: Definitive Edition is an ultra HD remastered version of the classic game set in the 1940s and '50s in Empire Bay, New York. Mafia III: Definitive Edition is a re-introduction of the narrative, set in 1968 in New Bordeaux, a fictional re-imagining of New Orleans.

"The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series' fans still revere it,” said Haden Blackman, president and CCO at Hangar 13, in a statement. "Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy's story with a stellar modern presentation, as well as new story elements and gameplay features."

First released in 2002, the open-world action-adventure games explore organized crime in America and see players taking on the role of a gangster. They have sold more than 18 million units worldwide.

2K is one of the largest publishers in the video game industry, with franchises including Borderlands and NBA 2K. It is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, owner of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption developer Rockstar Games.

The physical edition of the Mafia: Trilogy launches Aug. 28 in selected EMEA and Asia regions, while each game will also be available as stand-alone titles. The second and third installment in the collection are available today on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC for Steam.