2K Partners With NFL Players Association to Use Real Likenesses in Games

2K Games on Thursday revealed a partnership with the National Football League Players' Association and OneTime Partners to use the real likeness of football players in games currently in development and set to launch next calendar year.

In the deal, the California-based video game publisher is permitted to use the names, numbers and images of over 2,000 NFL players. "We’re thrilled to be working with the NFLPA and OneTeam to bring the biggest and best stars in football to the games we’re working on," said David Ismailer, president of 2K, in a statement. "We want to give fans experiences that are authentic, memorable and fun, and having a roster of real-life sports heroes through the Players Association and OneTeam is a huge part of delivering on that promise."

Steve Scebelo, interim president of NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of NFLPA, added, "2K has a proven track record of high-profile and successful business relationships with other sports leagues, professional athletes and their collective fans. The label makes some of the best sports video games in the world, and we look forward to working with 2K, our players and OneTeam on future projects.”

The upcoming games, which are still in early stages of development, will be non-simulation football games. 2K is the publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, the game studio behind the NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption properties.