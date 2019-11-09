3-Acre Brush Fire Breaks Out Above Warner Bros. Studio Lot in Burbank

A Warner Bros. spokesperson tells THR the lot is being evacuated "as a precautionary measure" by the studio due to the fire.

A small brush fire covering about three acres broke out Saturday afternoon above the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California.

According the LA Fire Department, the Barham fire began near Barham Blvd. and Forest Lawn Dr. and is a "heavy brush burning with a slow rate of spread and no wind."

Firefighters and air personnel are actively battling the fire, and no building structures have been damaged or formal evacuations ordered, according to LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Entertainment tells THR that the lot is being evacuated "as a precautionary measure" by the studio due to the fire.

LAFD and the Burbank Police have tweeted photos of the scene.

Brush fire above @warnerbros in the Hollywood Hills. 3 acres burning at last report. @LAFD pic.twitter.com/aeYUHLxIZ1 — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) November 9, 2019

More to come.