3 'Aladdin' Fashion Collections Worthy of Agrabah

Disney collaborates with Hollywood-loved labels Figue, Ruthie Davie and Judith Leiber to bring some shining, shimmering splendor to their movie merch.

On the heels of Aladdin’s May 24 debut and worldwide box-office earnings of more than $255 million, Disney is hoping to add to the success of the remake with movie-themed clothing and accessory collections.

The limited-edition capsule collections — which were inspired by Aladdin, the Genie, Princess Jasmine and their magical desert terrain — were brought to life by designers Figue, Ruthie Davis and Judith Leiber. See their collections below, as they open up a whole new world of Aladdin fashion.

1. Judith Leiber

Known for scrupulous hand-craftsmanship (that has caught the eye of Hollywood stars such as Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian), Judith Leiber brings that same glamour with Aladdin in mind. Disney devotees can get their hands on purses designed to evoke the lure of a coiled cobra, the famous magic carpet, a magic lamp or her signature cylinder bag featuring a peacock print. All bags are embellished with hand-set crystals ($3,995 to $5,695).

2. Ruthie Davis

Taking care of footwear in Agrabah, Ruthie Davis offers a tiger motif stiletto to honor Rajah, golden booties adorned with a Scarab Beetle (calling on the famous Cave of Wonders scene) and platform heels that feature a multi-colored Abu made of Swarovski crystals ($498 to $898). The princess-perfect label is loved by Ariana Grande, Laverne Cox and Lady Gaga. And Davis, a CFDA member, has already collaborated with Disney on Mulan and Snow White themed lines.

3. Figue

New York-based Figue, adored by Oprah and Meghan Markle, collaborated on Disney-inspired apparel, footwear and accessories. The summer-ready dresses, tops, jackets, kaftans, pants and slides come in painterly patterns and a family of blues with intricate beading and tassels ($295 to $1,800).