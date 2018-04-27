Lola Awards: '3 Days in Quiberon' Sweeps German Film Prizes
Emily Atef's black-and-white drama revisits the final interview given by Austrian film star Romy Schneider.
3 Days in Quiberon, a black-and-white drama from director Emily Atef that follows the final, tell-all interview given by legendary Austrian actress Romy Schneider before her death, was the big winner of the 2018 German Film Awards, the Lolas, picking up 7 awards, including best film and best director for Atef.
Best actress was a head-to-head race between Marie Baumer, playing Romy Schneider in 3 Days in Quiberon, and Diane Kruger, who was nominated for In the Fade, the role that won her the best actress prize in Cannes last year. In the end, the German academy picked Baumer, who was moved to tears, dabbing at her running mascara as she accepted the Lola from her Quiberon co-star Charlie Hubner.
Best supporting actress went to Austrian actress Birgit Minichmayr for 3 Days in Quiberon, where she plays Romy Schneider's best friend, with co-star Robert Gwisdek winning best supporting actor for playing the film's (slightly sleazy) journalist. Gwisdek accepted the prize via video link from the hospital, where he was waiting for his partner to give birth.
Best actor went to rising star Franz Rogowski for his role playing a forklift operator at a big box supermarket in Thomas Stuber's romantic drama In the Aisles.
Unsurprisingly, as this was the first Lola awards in the #MeToo and Time's Up eras, organizers and presenters took the opportunity of the national stage to comment on the need for more action to confront sexism, harassment and abuse in the German film industry. As German Film Academy president, actress Iris Berben, bluntly put it: "any man who hasn't accepted the total equality of men and women: “You're time is up. Get off the field. You can't play anymore.”
Beuys, Andres Veiel's portrait of Joseph Beuys, one of the seminal German artists of the 20th century, won best documentary and picked up the Lola for best editing. The best children's film honor went to Miracle Mountain from Tobias Wiemann.
In the Fade, Fatih Akin's legal thriller about a woman who turns to revenge after her family is killed in a neo-Nazi terrorist attack, was nominated for five Lolas but won just two, with Akin and co-writer Hark Bohm taking best screenplay and the film winning the runner-up .
Julian Rosefeldt's Manifesto, a montage film featuring Cate Blanchett in multiple roles performing various manifestos as a series of monologues, was the surprise winner of three Lolas, for best production design, best costumes and best makeup.
Full List of 2018 German Film Award Winners
Best Film in Gold
3 Days in Quiberon dir. Emily Atef
Best Film in Silver
In the Fade dir. Fatih Akin
Best Film in Bronze
Western dir.Valeska Grisebach
Best Director
Emily Atef for 3 Days in Quiberon
Best Actress
Marie Baumer for 3 Days in Quiberon
Best Actor
Frank Rogowski for In the Aisles
Best Screenplay
Fatih Akin, Hark Bohm for In the Fade
Best Supporting Actress
Birgit Minichmayr for 3 Days in Quiberon
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Gwisdek, 3 Days in Quiberon
Best Documentary
Beuys, dir. Andreas Veiel
Best Children's Film
Miracle Mountain, dir. Tobias Wiemann
Best Cinematography
Thomas W. Kiennast for 3 Days in Quiberon
Best Editing
Stephan Krumbiegel, Olaf Voigtlander for Beuys
Best Production Design
Erwin Prib for Manifesto
Best Costume Design
Bina Daigeler for Manifesto
Best Make Up
Morag Ross, Massimo Gattabrusi for Manifesto
Best Score
Christoph M. Kaiser, Julian Mass for 3 Days in Quiberon
Best Sound Design
Eric Devuler, Andre Bendocchi-Alves for The Captain
Lifetime Achievement Award
Hark Bohm
Most Commercially Successful Film
Bora Dagtekin for Suck Me Shakespeer 3