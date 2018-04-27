Lola Awards: '3 Days in Quiberon' Sweeps German Film Prizes

Emily Atef's black-and-white drama revisits the final interview given by Austrian film star Romy Schneider.

3 Days in Quiberon, a black-and-white drama from director Emily Atef that follows the final, tell-all interview given by legendary Austrian actress Romy Schneider before her death, was the big winner of the 2018 German Film Awards, the Lolas, picking up 7 awards, including best film and best director for Atef.

Best actress was a head-to-head race between Marie Baumer, playing Romy Schneider in 3 Days in Quiberon, and Diane Kruger, who was nominated for In the Fade, the role that won her the best actress prize in Cannes last year. In the end, the German academy picked Baumer, who was moved to tears, dabbing at her running mascara as she accepted the Lola from her Quiberon co-star Charlie Hubner.

Best supporting actress went to Austrian actress Birgit Minichmayr for 3 Days in Quiberon, where she plays Romy Schneider's best friend, with co-star Robert Gwisdek winning best supporting actor for playing the film's (slightly sleazy) journalist. Gwisdek accepted the prize via video link from the hospital, where he was waiting for his partner to give birth.

Best actor went to rising star Franz Rogowski for his role playing a forklift operator at a big box supermarket in Thomas Stuber's romantic drama In the Aisles.

Unsurprisingly, as this was the first Lola awards in the #MeToo and Time's Up eras, organizers and presenters took the opportunity of the national stage to comment on the need for more action to confront sexism, harassment and abuse in the German film industry. As German Film Academy president, actress Iris Berben, bluntly put it: "any man who hasn't accepted the total equality of men and women: “You're time is up. Get off the field. You can't play anymore.”

Beuys, Andres Veiel's portrait of Joseph Beuys, one of the seminal German artists of the 20th century, won best documentary and picked up the Lola for best editing. The best children's film honor went to Miracle Mountain from Tobias Wiemann.

In the Fade, Fatih Akin's legal thriller about a woman who turns to revenge after her family is killed in a neo-Nazi terrorist attack, was nominated for five Lolas but won just two, with Akin and co-writer Hark Bohm taking best screenplay and the film winning the runner-up .

Julian Rosefeldt's Manifesto, a montage film featuring Cate Blanchett in multiple roles performing various manifestos as a series of monologues, was the surprise winner of three Lolas, for best production design, best costumes and best makeup.

Full List of 2018 German Film Award Winners

Best Film in Gold

3 Days in Quiberon dir. Emily Atef

Best Film in Silver

In the Fade dir. Fatih Akin

Best Film in Bronze

Western dir.Valeska Grisebach

Best Director

Emily Atef for 3 Days in Quiberon

Best Actress

Marie Baumer for 3 Days in Quiberon

Best Actor

Frank Rogowski for In the Aisles

Best Screenplay

Fatih Akin, Hark Bohm for In the Fade

Best Supporting Actress

Birgit Minichmayr for 3 Days in Quiberon

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Gwisdek, 3 Days in Quiberon

Best Documentary

Beuys, dir. Andreas Veiel

Best Children's Film

Miracle Mountain, dir. Tobias Wiemann

Best Cinematography

Thomas W. Kiennast for 3 Days in Quiberon

Best Editing

Stephan Krumbiegel, Olaf Voigtlander for Beuys

Best Production Design

Erwin Prib for Manifesto

Best Costume Design

Bina Daigeler for Manifesto

Best Make Up

Morag Ross, Massimo Gattabrusi for Manifesto

Best Score

Christoph M. Kaiser, Julian Mass for 3 Days in Quiberon

Best Sound Design

Eric Devuler, Andre Bendocchi-Alves for The Captain

Lifetime Achievement Award

Hark Bohm

Most Commercially Successful Film

Bora Dagtekin for Suck Me Shakespeer 3

