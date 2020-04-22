CULTURE 3.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits View Park-Windsor Hills Area of L.A. 1:04 AM PDT 4/22/2020 by Abid Rahman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Getty The quake hit just after midnight, with its epicenter about 2 miles from Baldwin Hills and Inglewood. A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit shortly after midnight with its epicenter about 2 miles from Baldwin Hills and Inglewood at a depth of 7 miles. Reports of shaking and disturbance were felt over a wide stretch of the L.A. basin, from San Fernando Valley to Anaheim. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted the city's fire department had been activated to survey possible damage. A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020 FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Abid Rahman abid.rahman@thr.com @gentlemanabroad