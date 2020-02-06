4 Pre-Oscars Facials and Skin Treatments Ahead of the Red Carpet

This awards season, it's all about sunless contour tanning, the icy algae facial and a workout for the face muscles.

Stars are already prepping their skin ahead of the red carpet on Sunday for the 2020 Academy Awards. This season, it's all about sunless contour tanning, the icy algae facial and a workout for the face muscles. Meghan Markle's facialist, Sarah Chapman, has already arrived in Los Angeles to beautify her VIP clients at San Vicente Bungalows.

Here are four fresh facials and skin treatments beloved by Renée Zellweger, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Michelle Dockery, Lizzo, Emma Roberts, Kris Jenner and more that can help nominees prepare for the Oscars glam.

FaceGym

It's time to hit the gym before the red carpet — and the face is no exception. FaceGym's "Red Carpet Ready" workout helps to sculpt cheekbones, detox the face, tone the skin and get that glow in advance of a close-up. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, James Franco and Selena Gomez all had a FaceGym workout this week; the company is offering VIP bookings prior to the Oscars and Vanity Fair after party at its new location at 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

FaceGym — which was founded by Inge Theron, cousin of Charlize — uses various techniques including radio frequency to target fine lines, a Skin IV to cleanse the face, a Cryo Oxygen treatment to give hyaluronic acid, high-energy kneading to tighten and a deep tissue massage to train face muscles and plump skin. "This is key ahead of red carpets as it provides a flawless canvas for the makeup artist to work with ensuring that your complexion is glowing in every picture from red carpet to after party," says Inge Theron.

The Red Carpet treatment is available Jan. 13 to Feb. 13 for $350 a session. Other supporters include Diddy, Lizzo, Karlie Kloss, Sofia Richie and Ellie Goulding.

QMS Medicosmetics

Before the BAFTA Awards last weekend, best actress nominee Renée Zellweger prepped her glowing skin with QMS Medicosmetics' Hydrofoam Mask, Day Collagen Serum, Intensive Eye Care Cream and Lip Line Corrector, courtesy of beauty specialist Dana Hamel.

Ahead of the 2019 Emmys and 2020 Oscars, the German-born skincare brand has set up shop in the London Hotel in West Hollywood for bespoke facials for stars and their makeup artists. Their signature offering? The Instagram-worthy, ice-cold algae face mask that is applied over the eyes and mouth.

Before the Emmys, Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery and Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy were in, along with makeup artists Rachel Goodwin (clients include Emma Stone and January Jones), Melissa Murdick (Selena Gomez), Jamie Greenberg (Rashida Jones, Aidy Bryant and Kaley Cuoco), Cynthia Franco (Ana de Armas), Heather Currie (Ellen Degeneres) and Grace Pae (Victoria Monet and Normani), as well as men's groomer Lucy Halperin (Justin Timberlake, Jason Bateman and Brad Pitt).

QMS is in town for the Oscars from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, with all 50 facial appointments booked up.

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Hailey Bieber, Halsey and Emma Stone are just some of Sturm's starry fans. In time for the Oscars, she's opening her Anti-Inflammatory Haus at her home in Beverly Hills to "preview new inventions in skin and facial technologies." The pop-up spa will allows guests to choose from three treatments: the Sturm Glow facial, the new Sturm Lifting facial with microcurrent and Sturm 2.0 Facial, which is described as "a non-invasion, anti-aging scientific treatment" that's not yet available to the public.

"I created my Sturm Lifting Facial for those who want an amazing, instant lifting effect on their skin. It’s perfect before events or special occasions, where you want to boost your look for a few hours," says Sturm.

Guests of the pop-up — who have included Emma Roberts, Jaime King, Kris Jenner and Diplo — can nosh on an anti-inflammatory menu from chef Hugo Bolanos, experience a sound bath and take an Alo Yoga class (Sophie Turner, Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron are fans of Alo). Sturm's Haus is open Feb. 3 to Feb. 9.

Amanda Harrington

Harrington is a favorite for singer Dua Lipa, Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel and Pose's Trudie Styler. The sun-kissed skin master has landed in L.A. ahead of the awards show, offering her bespoke contour sunless tanning treatments for guests at the Sunset Tower Feb. 5 and 6, with home visits to follow on Feb. 7 and 8. She'll use her new vegan face and body sets (in three shades: natural rose, honey and olive) for the Oscars.

An appointment with a team member is $250.