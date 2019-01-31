"Most Amazing Facial I've Ever Had": 4 Top Pop-Ups for a Pre-Oscars Refresh

The go-to pros for stars like Victoria Beckham, Debra Messing and Kate Winslet are setting up shop temporarily in Los Angeles during the week ahead of the 91st Academy Awards.

From Feb. 18 to 24, Dallas-based aesthetician Joanna Czech, in partnership with Cle de Peau, will host a pop-up at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. "The Oscars are one of the moments when my L.A. clients need me most," says Czech, the go-to for Kate Winslet, Uma Thurman and Liam Neeson. Czech is known for her customized, high-tech treatments that use LED therapy, ultrasound, cryotherapy and microcurrents. Her cult Red Carpet facials — a 75- to 90-minute treatment that can be done the day of an event — start at $850 and create "a smooth, glowing canvas for makeup," she says. — AMANDA EBERSTEIN

David Colbert will bring his 20-minute, no-downtime Triad Facial (microdermabrasion, laser, fruit acid peel; $800) to the 9400 Brighton Way penthouse on Feb. 22 and 23. Says Naomi Watts: "His Triad facial is my absolute favorite." Adds Colbert, "The skin reflects light better for perfect photography on the red carpet." — RACHEL MARLOWE

Rachel Brosnahan, Constance Wu and Julianne Moore booked with Joanna Vargas during her Globes stint at Sunset Tower. From Feb. 21 to 24, Vargas offers Super Nova facials (with medical-grade collagen mask and cryotherapy; $325) and the Triple Crown (microdermabrasion, microcurrent and oxygen therapy; $550). For body bloat, Vargas gives lymphatic drainage massage ("She has magic hands," says Debra Messing) while the anti-inflammatory RevitaLight bed can make "60-year-olds look 40" (from $150). — R.M.

Fresh off Paris Couture Week, Melanie Grant will offer Angelenos what Victoria Beckham calls "the most amazing facial I've ever had" from Feb. 18 to 23 at 8438 Melrose Place. Joel Edgerton and Rose Byrne are also devotees. Grant's bespoke facials using Chanel products last two hours and may involve microdermabrasion; an antioxidant infusion or a peel; light therapy; or dermal boosters (from $750). "I like to combine old-school skin care with clinical know-how to deliver the best results," she says. — R.M.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.