42West Co-CEO Allan Mayer Hospitalized After Car Accident

The crisis management expert had surgery on Sunday after being involved in a vehicle crash on Thursday.

42West co-CEO Allan Mayer is in the hospital after a car accident last Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

His public relations firm described the crash as "serious" and said that he had surgery on Sunday to help repair multiple broken bones.

"Allan and his family thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support as he recuperates in the hospital," said a statement from 42West, which Mayer leads alongside fellow co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg.