After 42West Exit, Publicist Trio Launch The Lede Company

42West managing directors Amanda Silverman, Meredith O'Sullivan Wasson and Sarah Levinson Rothman have exited to form The Lede Company, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The firm is launching with a strong roster that includes Rihanna, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Queen Latifah, Charlize Theron, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Illumination, Anonymous Content, Pharrell, Amy Schumer, theSkimm, Makeready, Hello Sunshine, Penelope Cruz, PepsiCo, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry, Riley Keough, Shakira, Cara Delevingne, David Spade, Chelsea Handler, Whitney Cummings, Gael Garcia Bernal, Jennifer Connelly and Gabrielle Union.

O'Sullivan Wasson will be based in Los Angeles, while Silverman and Rothman will be in New York. The trio will serve as co-CEOs of the company, which will focus on strategic communications as well as brand and reputation management for individuals and companies.

"The three of us have been privileged to work closely together for the last decade, and during that time, we have found that each of our individual styles and specialties in the talent and corporate worlds complement each other," the three Lede co-CEOs said in a joint statement. "As the entertainment, media and branding worlds continue to grow and shift, we are confident that our combined skills and experience have readied us to implement strategies that move along with it, and we can't wait to see where this new journey takes us."

They added, "Our time at 42West was invaluable, and we are so grateful to [co-CEOs] Leslee [Dart], Amanda [Lundberg] and Allan [Meyer] for their mentorship, wisdom, for building a company that truly felt like a family, and for their continued friendship as we begin this exciting new phase."