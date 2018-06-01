'47 Meters Down' Producer Wayne Marc Godfrey Departs Fyzz Facility

Godfrey co-founded the rising finance and production banner with Robert Jones in 2008.

Wayne Marc Godfrey, the co-founder of rising British finance and production banner The Fyzz Facility, has stepped down as co-CEO and director of the company.

"This was an extreme difficult decision and regrettably I have had to take this step despite working tirelessly and relentlessly to build the company from an idea in 2008 to become one of the leading global entertainment financing and production houses over the last 10 years," he said in a statement.

"I am so proud of the incredible achievements The Fyzz has accomplished, especially over the last few years, investing close to $300 million into Independent films, championing the best of both new and critically acclaimed talent on and off the screen and producing some of the most commercially successful indie releases of the last couple of years."

Veteran exec Robert Jones (The Usual Suspects) will continue as CEO of Fyzz, which last year saw the Mandy Moore-starring shark thriller 47 Meters Down, which it financed and produced, become one of the most successful independent films of the year. The company's upcoming slate includes Destination Wedding, starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, A Private War, starring Rosamund Pike, and Dee Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted, which is set to star Anne Hathaway and was recently acquired by Netflix.

"Thank you to all those that helped me personally and to all the partners, investors, borrowers, agents and studios who believed and backed The Fyzz vision," Godfrey added. "I will always be grateful to the incredible team and advisors working at and for The Fyzz whose tireless passion, commitment and hustle enabled the business to strive. I hope their spark never goes out."