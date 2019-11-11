5 Best-Dressed Stars at the People's Choice Awards

Zendaya, Gwen Stefani and KJ Apa made the list.

Gwen Stefani was the fashion winner on Sunday, honored with the Fashion Icon Award. But that didn't stop plenty of other stars from standing out on the red carpet for their bold style choices. Here are the five best-dressed stars at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

1. Gwen Stefani

The Hollaback Girl took home the Fashion Icon prize, and had the train to match. Her dramatic white train bore the phrase "Fashion Icon" in black print to match her thigh-high boots, black fishnets and elbow-length gloves. The strapless ruffled gown, featuring a giant bow in the back, was custom-made by Vera Wang and styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

2. Zendaya

"Baby sis had a great nite," wrote stylist Law Roach of Zendaya's two wins on stage at the People's Choice Awards. The Euphoria star wore a cutout, single-strapped Christopher Esber gown with Nadine jewelry, an artfully undone updo and orange-tinted lips.

3. KJ Apa

The Riverdale actor chose a salmon hue for the big show, donning a spring-summer 2020 suit by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX with Louboutin shoes and David Yurman jewelry, styled by Warren Alfie Baker. "If anyone's comfortable in what they're wearing, I go for it," Apa told The Hollywood Reporter.

4. Kim Kardashian

"I’m excited for this dress I’m wearing; I’ve wanted to wear it for a long time," Kardashian teased on Twitter ahead of the show. She turned up looking like a mermaid in her form-fitting, mint-toned, snakeskin-print gown with a plunging neckline from the Versace archives. Turning away from the camera, she revealed the silvery sequined back.

5. Storm Reid

Reid went for a trippy blue silk frock with an illusion print — the Shift Souls Galactic Glitch dress from fashion designer Iris Van Herpen's spring 2019 haute couture collection. "Electric beauty," Van Herpen wrote on Instagram. Stylist Jason Bolden finished off the ensemble with Sophia Webster's Nicole sandals.