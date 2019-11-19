5 Buzzworthy New Beauty Destinations Open in Los Angeles

Just in time for party season, a crop of chic new beauty destinations offer everything from sound healing and facial muscle training to custom scalp treatments and cellulite reduction.

Cayli Cavaco Reck’s Knockout Beauty boutique in New York City has long been the first stop when the likes of Jessica Capshaw, Amber Valletta and Blake Lively are looking for a curated and personalized skincare protocol. Now Reck has opened her first west coast outpost in Brentwood stocked full of hard-to-find brands such as MZ Skin, developed by one of the U.K.’s leading surgeons; EvenSwiss, a cutting edge line from Switzerland that contains a patented signaling peptide complex; La Créme Beauté, a pioneering bee venom line; and Perfect B3, a cure-all niacinamide spray that Reck likens to Windex in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. “We are about conscious beauty, which is not necessarily green or organic, but as clean and as efficacious as possible,” she says of her stringent curation process. Master skin consultants are available by appointment to talk through current skin regime, recommend what to keep, toss or buy for specific concerns; and instruct how to use the products correctly, or have a custom skin treatment with a Master Esthetician that is fully in-sync with your skincare protocols.

The newest arrival on the super luxe hotel spa scene comes courtesy of Ian Schrager's new Edition hotel in West Hollywood. With a focus on Los Angeles’s favorite buzzwords - wellness, mindfulness and beauty - the menu is a unique blend of ancient and advanced technologies offering experiences such as tea ceremonies as a form of moving meditation and sound healing, alongside CBD oil hot stone massages and a $1,000 red carpet facial designed by star dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross. The spa has sourced clean, Californian skincare lines Osea, Odacite and Mowellens for their services and there is a rotating “In Practice” residence program with buzzy local wellness gurus such as Dr. Deepika Chopra, Elena Brower, Carly Jo Morgan and SriMati who will lead one-on-one workshops. Finally, the hotel has partnered with cool girl favorites Yoga For Bad People on a series of wellness weekends that blend workout sessions and hikes with poolside R & R, organic meals from the hotel's Ardor restaurant, and after-hours dance parties in the Sunset night club.

High fashion meets hair styling at Hollywood hairdresser Jorge Serrano’s eponymous salon inside luxury boutique Just One Eye’s new Hollywood location. The elegant jewel box salon offering cuts, color, styling and scalp spa services has just six stations and a paparazzi-proof entrance at the rear of the store. “It’s an exclusive little hideout in the VIP shopping area. Privacy is key for many of our clients, ” says Serrano, who counts owner Paola Russo, Kris Jenner, Kate Beckinsale and Dakota Johnson among his starry roster. While clients are waiting for their color to process they can have their car washed, order in lunch from neighboring hot spot Tartine, get a polish change, or shop the store’s exclusive collection of Alexandre Vauthier gowns, Daniella Villegas jewelry, Damien Hirst & The Row bags, and more. For the upcoming awards season, Serrano will also bring in select makeup artists and hairstylists to get clients red carpet ready from head to toe.

A workout for your face is how FaceGym founder Inge Theron explains the treatments (with fans including Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk) on offer at her new West Hollywood facial fitness boutique at the 1 Hotel. A former Financial Times spa columnist, Theron has combined the best of every facial she has had to create a range of lifting and sculpting workouts for the 40-plus muscles in the face, supplemented with high performance skincare products and non-invasive technology such as high pressure Cryo Oxygen Therapy to hydrate and plump; radiofrequency to tighten and lift; and microcurrent to stimulate and tone. “As with any workout, the results are better the more work you put in,” she says. “We recommend a personal training session once a month and daily muscle stimulation at-home.” To that end, clients are sent home with a prescription of exercises and tools such as the FaceGym ball, a mini ‘yoga ball’ that promotes lymphatic drainage and releases tension; the gold derma roller, which stimulates the body’s own collagen production; or the jade gua sha stone to release areas of tension around the jaw and eyes.

Acclaimed plastic surgeon Dr. Glenn Vallecillos has opened a second outpost of his popular medispa DMH Aesthetics in Beverly Hills. Located above Hollywood’s go-to hair salon Meche (Tracey Cunningham is one of his devotees), the Burton Way penthouse has a discreet valet in the rear that leads into the ground level reception, and a private elevator that takes patients up to the five luxurious service rooms. Along with state-of-the-art treatments such as CoolSculpting, Ultherapy, ResurFX, Emsculpt and Exilis, the new location will also offer Vanquish radiofrequency body contouring and Cellutone non-invasive cellulite reduction. Those looking for something a little more low-key can pop in for a lunchtime facial, which combines dermplaning to exfoliate; a HydraFacial to cleanse, extract, and hydrate; and LED light therapy to reduce inflammation, and stimulate collagen and elastin production.