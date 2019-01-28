5 Guys Liven Up the SAG Awards Silver Carpet in Zegna's Spirited XXX Line

Chadwick Boseman, Mahershala Ali, Sterling K. Brown, Lakeith Stanfeld and Chris Pine all suited up in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX eveningwear.

A handful of Hollywood’s most stylish men showed up at the 25th annual SAG Awards wearing looks from the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX collection.

Designed by the brand’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, the line was first unveiled in December 2017 and offers the label’s luxe fabrics in more relaxed yet still red carpet-ready cuts with fun prints, textures and colors. Think bomber jackets, turtlenecks and Sartori’s signature one-and-a-half-breasted jackets paired with tux pants to reinvent eveningwear with a fun, fashion-forward twist.

This Is Us best actor nominee Sterling K. Brown and his stylist Naz Meknat went for one of the 1.5-breasted, shawl-collar tuxedos in a navy jacquard print that "in light almost looks like a camouflage pattern," Meknat told The Hollywood Reporter. "My goal was to find formal wear that is fun, yet chic and classy; I was not interested in just another plain black tuxedo. We tried options from a few other designers, but we kept coming back to this particular suit."

"I've noticed that men are taking more risks on the carpet by wearing brighter-color suits and tuxes and having fun with bold prints," said Meknat. They are not shying away from breaking the rules and letting their individual style shine and they are definitely not afraid to stand out and look different in a sea of black tuxedos on the carpet, which is very refreshing."

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman stayed true to the high bar of his red carpet style game in a custom, one-of-a-kind leaf-print, shawl-collar dinner jacket paired with a brown turtleneck and black tux pants from the line along with statement-making diamond brooches by Tiffany & Co.

"When I saw the leaf-print jacket, I knew it was perfect for Chadwick," said stylist Ashley Weston.

Chris Pine made white look so right in an ivory silk double-breasted tuxedo and shirt with a black bow tie, all by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, and black velvet Christian Louboutin tassel loafers.

And best supporting actor winner for Green Book, Mahershala Ali stepped out in rich maroon brocade in the form of a three-piece suit with a contrasting off-white shirt-and-bow tie combo from the collection – plus Monique Pean cufflinks and shirt studs and Bruno Magli shoes.

“We've been trying to use pops of color this season," his stylist Van Van Alonso told THR. "From the moment I saw these pieces in the Zegna collection, I thought they were beautiful—the color, the texture, the way [the suit] lays. The vest and the flood pant are having a moment. Last awards season, Mahershala said, ‘I don’t know about the flood with the tuxedo; that’s so youthful.’ But I said, ‘Look, trust me.' And then everybody was in the flood.' He's a trend-setter."

Alonso continued: "Everybody’s bringing their A game this red carpet. And it’s not peacocky; it’s more attention than men had before, so I feel like stylists have more pressure to really pay attention to the details of the tailoring and how it drapes and the textures and the colors because people are looking now. And I think men have the pleasure to be able to expand on that. It’s exciting!"

Known for his fearless red carpet fashion moments, Lakeith Stanfeld may have mixed things up the most in a deep brown and burgundy velvet bomber jacket contrasted with the formality of a silk bow tie and cummerbund and gray tux trousers.

"Lakeith is a character; he has a very unique sense of style, so we’re always looking for something really special, especially for red carpet, which can be tricky to be a guy and really have a standout moment," his stylist Adam Ballheim told THR. "This time, we're in the middle of awards season, so we were really trying to push the boundaries a bit and we thought, 'What if we kind of messed with the silhouette of a tuxedo?"

Stanfield wore a Zegna velvet track suit to an Emmys party in L.A. last August and is "obsessed" with the brand's bomber jackets, said Ballheim. "I was like, ‘Dude, you’re going to be so sweaty.’ And he was like, “I don’t care; I look great!” I think it’s true in fashion and in Hollywood right now, especially with Lakeith, there really aren’t rules. As long as it looks cool, as long it’s true to him, he’s super down to do anything!"