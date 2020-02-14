5 New Star-Loved Skincare Products for Winter

These are the latest scrubs, serums and cleansers from brands favored by Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Olivia Munn and Rachel Brosnahan.

As Los Angeles gets windy this winter, turn to the skincare labels loved by stars including Cardi B, Olivia Munn, Billie Eilish and Rachel Brosnahan to stay hydrated and dewy.

Here are five new skin products under $75 from beauty brands Wishful, Kora Organics, Ilia Beauty, Saie and Milk Makeup out this month.

1. Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

The first skincare goods from the Huda Beauty mastermind are here. Founded by Eva Longoria's makeup artist Huda Kattan, the brand debuts the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub online at Sephora on Feb. 16 ($39). It's Kattan's third company after Kayali fragrances and Huda Beauty (which counts Cardi B and Lizzo as fans).

Kattan calls her first product, the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, "a skin changing exfoliator with glowing results" made of pineapple and papaya enzymes as well as physical exfoliants.

2. Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

The clean beauty brand — which supplies Mrs. Maisel's signature red lipstick on set for Rachel Brosnahan — is releasing a makeup, skincare and SPF all-in-one product on Feb. 17 ($46). The serum skin tint includes hyaluronic acids, squalane and niacinamide to hydrate and smooth skin, and comes in 18 tones for light coverage under or in place of foundation. Olivia Wilde and Camila Mendes are brand fans, too.

3. Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Cleanser

The second vegan product from Milk, this cleanser is formulated with fig milk, shea butter, oat milk, argan milk, grapeseed oil and squalane for a gentle wash ($30). Cofounded by Milk Studios' Mazdack Rassi, the company launched the milk cleaner on Feb. 11, about two weeks after Billie Eilish wore a full face of Milk Makeup to the Grammy Awards (thanks to makeup artist Robert Rumsey).

4. Saie Glowy Super Gel

Saie — a clean beauty brand used by Jenna Dewan, America Ferrera and Sydney Sweeney — introduced a makeup-skincare hybrid on Feb. 12 in its Glowy Super Gel. The one-shade-fits-all primer includes papaya, rosehip seed and Vitamin C to brighten and moisturize the skin and excludes dozens of no-no ingredients such as sulfates, fragrances, parabens and phthalates ($25).

5. Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum

Miranda Kerr hosted a slumber party of sorts in January to unveil her brand's latest night-time skincare product, celebrating with reiki, a crystal bar, astrology readings and custom silk robes from Helena Quinn.

Kerr's Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing serum came out Feb. 3 ($72). The pore-minimizer features clean and certified organic ingredients such as Sicilian white grapes, lemon peel ferment, Tonka bean bio-ferment, caviar lime extract and willow bark extract. The Australian model founded Kora Organics in 2009 in her home country and came to Sephora stores in the U.S. in 2017.

Last month for the launch party at SmogShoppe, Olivia Munn sat to have her birth chart read while attending with her stylist Jessica Paster. Kerr posed in the photo booth with Sofia Richie, stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli, Hayley Carling and Anine Bing. The Bold Type executive producer Joanna Coles, Kerr's facialist Candace Marino, model Stella Maxwell and L.A. skincare guru Gina Mari joined in as well.

Kerr explains that as the clean beauty movement ramps up in 2020, it's important to distinguish between clean beauty and certified organic, which avoids pesticides and synthetic chemicals.

"I think it's great that people are more educated about using clean beauty and I think that the movement is only going to get stronger the more educated people are, because it's not just about using products that are paraben-free or non-toxic," Kerr tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Everything you put on your skin [can go] into your blood stream — why wouldn't you choose organic? It's a no brainer. So many people are concerned with eating organic or working out, living a healthy lifestyle, but they forget that there are tons of chemicals and potential toxins in the products that they use."